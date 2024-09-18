New Nest Thermostat (4th Gen) Gets Update to Help With Low Brightness

The new Nest Thermostat (4th Gen) sure is a thing of beauty on the wall. The elegant design, big new display, and improved feature set have all made for a nice upgrade to my old Nest Thermostat E during testing. However, since setting up, the brightness on the new Nest Thermostat (4th Gen) has been lower at times than I’d like, and it seems I wasn’t alone it feeling that way.

Google and Nest announced this week that they are rolling out a software update to allow folks to optimize how the new 4th generation unit adjust screen brightness. And if that still doesn’t seem to be doing the trick, folks can also manually adjustment brightness to the level of their liking.

This new software update will rollout automatically to units over the “coming weeks,” so if you don’t see it right away, that would be why.

If you do want to go look for it, you can find the settings on the device in Device Settings>Display Brightness. In there, you should see options for Auto or Manual, with Manual providing a brightness scroll that you can to up to level 100.

// Google