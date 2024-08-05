Google updated its weather experience last year to provide a modernized UI, with more information, and a layout that was first custom built for bigger devices, like the Pixel Tablet. That new weather experience has since rolled out to anyone who views weather through Google Search on Android and it is indeed an improved weather provider.

At one point, early leaks pointed to last year’s Google Weather update as the introduction of a stand-alone Google Weather app, but thus, that turned out to be wrong. The new weather is simply the weather UI within the Google App. We may still get one, though, when the Pixel 9 launches in a couple of weeks.

According to a leak today, Google plans to update the Pixel Weather app (which currently only provides weather info to the Clock app). This update should make for a true Google Weather app that could be an exclusive to Pixel devices. The Weather app will arrive with the Pixel 9 and should then expand to older Pixel devices.

The new Google Weather app for Pixel devices will look somewhat similar to the weather you find within Google Search. The layout remains mostly the same, but the top portion will switch to a more minimal look. The frog and its animations will apparently leave too, so pour one out for little froggie.

You’ll still find 10-day forecasts (in a slightly changed format), wind, sunrise/sunset, UV index, humidity, and pressure cards. Google may play with shape changes here to spice things up some, but overall, you’ll be familiar with everything. For a more customized feel, you should be able to long-press and drag items around, which is a nice change and something that you can really only do with a dedicated app like this.

And that’s pretty much it! If anything, this should make for accessing the weather an easier task and hopefully Google can continue to improve the experience with greater ease or less hesitation. It took them far too many years to bring us the current UI we have within Search.

// Android Authority