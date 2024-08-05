The first update for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 has arrived in the US to squash bugs that might have launched out of the box. The updates are rolling out right away, so make sure you are charged up and ready to receive.

The update changelog is pretty straight forward from Samsung, suggesting that this update is all about “stability and reliability.” Samsung improved “battery charging stability,” as well as overall battery stability. And then generally speaking (“overall”), device stability has been improved. Seriously, the word “stability” is in the 4-line changelog a full 4 times.

The first Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7 update is rolling out with the following build numbers:

Galaxy Watch Ultra : L705USQU1AXG2

: L705USQU1AXG2 Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) : L305USQU1AXG2

: L305USQU1AXG2 Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm): L315USQU1AXG2

On our Galaxy Watch Ultra unit, the update weighed in at 175.81MB.

To update your watch, make sure your watch has at least a 30% charge remaining. If not, the Galaxy Wearable app will not let you install the update.

For those who want to update, from your phone open the Galaxy Wearable app, tap Watch Settings and then scroll down to “Watch software update.” Tap that and then “Download and install.”