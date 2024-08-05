Google’s Pixel Watch August Update is Here With Security Patches

Since it’s the beginning of a new month, Google has pushed out an update for its smallest Pixel devices. The Pixel Watch series is seeing the August update, all models included.

At this time, Google has only said that this update “includes the latest security patches” in this August 2024 Pixel Watch update. I would have bet on it being minor, so this isn’t surprising.

In additional to knowing that this is just security patches, we also know the build numbers for the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch, both LTE and WiFi/Bluetooth models. You can find those below.

Pixel Watch 2 (LTE) : TWD9.240805.001.A2

: TWD9.240805.001.A2 Pixel Watch 2 (WiFi) : TWD9.240805.001.A2

: TWD9.240805.001.A2 Pixel Watch (LTE) : TWD9.240805.001.A2

: TWD9.240805.001.A2 Pixel Watch (WiFi): TWD9.240805.001.A2

This is still Wear OS 4, by the way. I know that the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 run Wear OS 5 and it seems like Google’s own watches should too. That hasn’t been the case, though, and Google has (up until this point) taken their time issuing new Wear OS versions to the Pixel Watch series. I would consider betting on the Pixel Watch 2 getting Wear OS 5 when the Pixel Watch 3 launches over the next few weeks/month.

To grab the update, which should be live right away, do this old Wear OS update trick.

// Google