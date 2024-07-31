After a brief pre-order period, the OnePlus Pad 2 is now available for immediate purchase.

The OnePlus Pad 2, for those who missed it, has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powering it, 12.1″ display at 144Hz (3000×2120, LCD), 9510mAh battery with 67W charging, WiFi 7, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and Bluetooth 5.4. It has a lot of great specs for its $549 starting price, putting it well below Samsung’s top tablets.

This new tablet from OnePlus is very much like a more grown-up version of the original OnePlus Pad. It has more polish to the design, gets a slightly bigger display with improvements, and then really goes for it by including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 instead of an inferior MediaTek chipset. Sure, it’s more expensive, but the upgrades are probably worth it.

At the moment, OnePlus is offering launch deals that include a free Folio Case 2 with purchase. You’ll also get 50% off the Stylo 2 pen and Pad Smart Keyboard, both of which you’ll likely want if buying this device. And finally, they’ll give you at least $50 off when you trade-in “any pad in any condition.”

We have the OnePlus Pad 2 in house and will do our best to take it for a few spins. We may even toss out a quick review at some point, even with the numerous devices we have for testing at the moment (Fold 6, Flip 6, Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and more).

