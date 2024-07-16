OnePlus Pad 2 and Watch 2R Official at $549 and $229

OnePlus has been hyping up today as the launch day for the OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Watch 2R, and some new Nord buds. Now that all is live, we can share official details on the next tablet, watch, and buds from one of the few companies still entertaining the US Android space.

OnePlus Pad 2

The OnePlus Pad 2 is close to being a premium tablet and is only held back by its LCD display. That said, there are some impressive specs here. We have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powering it, 12.1″ display at 144Hz (3000×2120, LCD), 9510mAh battery with 67W charging, WiFi 7, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and Bluetooth 5.4. See, the only trouble area is that LCD, which is just not the type of display we like to see in modern, high-end devices. At this price, maybe it’ll be fine.

The rest of the pitch for the OnePlus Pad 2 is that of a productivity machine, thanks to its pairing with the OnePlus Smart Keyboard (sold separately for $149). It can seamlessly sync with OnePlus phones too, to let you easily use your phone or files from device to device. There’s standard AI stuff too, spatial audio, and an all-metal unibody exterior.

This new tablet from OnePlus runs OxygenOS 14 and Android 14 out of the box.

The OnePlus Pad 2 retails for $549 and is up for pre-order today. It should ship by July 30. For pre-orders, OnePlus is dropping $50 off the price and is tossing in a free Folio Case 2 at a $40 value.

OnePlus Pad 2 Pre-order Link

OnePlus Watch 2R

The OnePlus Watch 2R is also official today as the newest Wear OS watch from OnePlus. This is almost identical to the OnePlus Watch 2 in terms of specs, but the design has changed to a more familiar aesthetic. Gone is that weird side compartment and we have a standard 2-button setup in its place.

What’s new, though? Well, it has the Snapdragon W5 chipset and runs RTOS with Wear OS, just like the Watch 2. It also has the 100-hour battery life rating and 500mAh battery, 1.43″ AMOLED display, 32GB storage and 2GB RAM, and 47mm case. It has the Dual-frequency L1+L5 GPS too, which OnePlus says is significant because of the price point. Honestly, the only real new thing is the design refresh and a lighter weight (Watch 2R is 25% lighter than Watch 2).

It still runs Wear OS for most work, has access to OHealth and all of the fitness tracking you need, and should still be an excellent option up against Samsung’s really expensive Galaxy Watch Ultra and Google’s upcoming Pixel Watch 3.

The OnePlus Watch 2R retails for $229 and available for purchase today in Forest Green and Gunmetal Gray.

OnePlus Watch 2R Pre-order Link