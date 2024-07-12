We’ve recently saw the Pixel Watch 3 stop through the FCC on its way to a potential launch in mid-August. These are those signs we like to see as phones and other devices approach arrival, and now we have what I can only assume is the Pixel 9 series making the same pitstop.

At the FCC today, we have six Google devices referred to as “Phone” under model numbers GGH2X (GC15S), GGX8B, GR83Y, and GZC4K (GQ57S).

This might take a bit, so hang with us as we dive through with an FCC site that is broken at the moment. Here’s what we know so far about the Pixel phones that just gave up all of their connectivity details.

The big takeaway from this first listing for devices GGH2X (154 x 76 x 11.6mm) and GC15S is the ultra-support of all 5G bands (5G mmW included), WiFi 6E, NFC, UWB, wireless charging, and surprisingly, Thread support. Those devices are also listed together, so they are the same phone. The device under model number GR83Y (152 x 72 x 9mm) has the same connectivity, but as you can see, is a slightly smaller device.

That leaves us with GGX8B (160 x 76 x 9mm), GZC4K (162 x 77 x 8mm), and GQ57S. The first device stands on its own, while the second two are the same phone, according to these documents. They all feature similar connectivity as the devices above.

The big question now is which device is which? We have at least six model numbers, but really just 4 different devices. There are 4 different measurements too, as far as device sizes go. If we look strictly at devices, I think we can make some guesses about each phone.

Here’s an educated guess from me:

GGH2X and GC15S could be the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (the 11.6mm thickness is the giveaway). The original Pixel Fold was 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1mm) when folded.

could be the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (the 11.6mm thickness is the giveaway). The original Pixel Fold was 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1mm) when folded. GZC4K and GQ57S (162 x 77 x 8mm) could be the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Pixel 8 Pro measured in at 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm.

(162 x 77 x 8mm) could be the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Pixel 8 Pro measured in at 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm. GGX8B (160 x 76 x 9mm) could then be the Pixel 9 Pro.

(160 x 76 x 9mm) could then be the Pixel 9 Pro. GR83Y (152 x 72 x 9mm) as the smallest could be the regular Pixel 9.

Updating! (Probably tomorrow. It’s Friday and the FCC site is ruining my day.)