Samsung made the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 official this morning, with pre-orders starting today.

While you’re sure to find plenty of Galaxy AI mentions in Samsung’s press release for both devices, during out initial hands on time, we couldn’t help but appreciate the hardware refinements that have been implemented. Samsung’s hinge system has come along way, with the latest iteration easily being the best yet. Opening and closing these devices is an experience, with the upgraded system on both foldables allowing for a more compact size when closed.

Below we’ll cover everything new.

What’s New

Galaxy Z Fold 6: There are a couple important things to note in terms of year-over-year changes for this particular device. The cover display has gotten larger by .1-inch (slightly wider), offering a much better feeling for those who text and do other activities when the device is closed. Samsung upgraded the internals to include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, as well as given it an IP48 rating. Last year’s model carried an IPX4 rating, so this is an improvement. The other two big notes are the weight and peak brightness. Samsung weighs the Z Fold 6 in at just 239g, down from 253g, while peak brightness has increased to an impressive nit count of 2600.

Samsung has three standard colors for the Z Fold 6 (Silver Shadow, Pink, Navy, as well as a couple Samsung web store exclusives. If you get a chance, you’ll want to see the Crafted Black option. We weren’t able to see the Crafted Black in person, so for now, we’ll be recommending the Navy option. It’s gorgeous.

Galaxy Z Flip 6: This device didn’t receive many hardware changes beyond the hinge, though, it did receive a new 50-megapixel wide camera and 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Thanks to this, Samsung’s Nightography is now onboard. Samsung also gave it a larger battery at 4,000mAh (up from 3,700mAh), plus built in a new cooling system which should provide increased efficiency and performance to the device.

For RAM counters, you’ll also be happy to learn that Samsung has upped the base offering to 12GB, putting it right on par with what you’d expect at this price range. It will be available in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue and Mint, as well as web store exclusives Crafted Black, White, and Peach.

Galaxy AI: Samsung made plenty AI mentions when announcing these devices, highlighting a couple of new features and reminding folks of a few others. There’s Note Assist inside of Samsung Notes, which offers translation, summaries, and auto formatting for simple and easy meeting notes, the latest Gemini app from Google built into both new Galaxy Z foldables, fresh Composer feature for the Samsung Keyboard, plus the new Sketch to Image, which provides image options based on user sketches and drawings.

Taking advantage of Z Fold 6’s display size, the Interpreter feature has a new conversation mode that, “enables both parties to conveniently view translations on the main and cover screens for more natural interactions.” Also worth noting is that Samsung is opening the existing Live Translate AI-powered feature beyond its own native calling app, allowing it come to “popular third party apps.” We don’t have the official list yet, but WhatsApp seems like a safe bet?

For the Galaxy Z Flip 6 specifically, it’s getting Suggested Replies directly on its cover display, plus users will now also be able to add multiple widgets to a single page.

Specs

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Galaxy Z Flip 6 Software Android 14 (One UI 6.1.1) Android 14 (One UI 6.1.1) Display (Main) 7.6-inch QXGA+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity Flex Display (2160 x 1856, 20.9:18), 374ppi, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz) 6.7-inch FHD+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz), Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080, 22:9) Display (Cover) 6.3-inch HD+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

(2376 x 968, 22.1:9), 410ppi, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz) 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz Display, 720 x 748, 306 PPI Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Memory 12GB RAM with 1TB internal storage

12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage

12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage 12GB Memory with 512GB internal storage

12GB Memory with 256GB internal storage Camera (Rear) 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera

F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123 ̊



50MP Wide-angle Camera

Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 85 ̊



10MP Telephoto Camera

PDAF, OIS, F2.4, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 36 ̊, 3X optical zoom 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera

F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123 ̊



50MP Wide-angle Camera

Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 85 ̊ Camera (Front) 10MP Selfie Camera

F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85 ̊



4MP Under Display Camera

F1.8, Pixel size: 2.0μm, FOV: 85 ̊ 10MP Selfie Camera

F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85 ̊ Battery 4,400mAh



Wired Charging: Up to 50% charge in around 30 min. with 25W Adapter and 3A USB-C cable



Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare 4,000mAh



Wired Charging: Up to 50% charge in around 30min.

with 25W Adapter and 3A USB-C cable



Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare12 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3



Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor,

Proximity sensor, Light sensor 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3



Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor Other IP48, S Pen Support, Multi eSIM, 2 Nano SIM, Samsung Pay, Stereo Speakers IP48, Multi eSIM, 1 Nano SIM, Samsung Pay, Fingerprint Sensor, Stereo Speakers Size Folded: 68.1 x 153.5 x 12.1mm



Unfolded: 132.6 x 153.5 x 5.6mm



Weight: 239g Folded: 71.9 x 85.1 x 14.9mm



Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm



Weight: 187g Colors Silver Shadow, Pink, Navy



Samsung Exclusive: Crafted Black, White Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, Mint



Samsung Exclusive: Crafted Black, White, Peach

Pricing and Availability

Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts at $1899, while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at $1099. During the pre-order period, Samsung is providing free storage upgrades (which includes the 1TB model if you order the 512GB model), plus is upping its trade-in values. As a bonus, those who pre-order a carrier model via Samsung will get 12 free months of Samsung Care+. We typically say that the best time to get a Samsung device is during the pre-order period and that still seems to be the case.

General availability for both devices begins July 24 at all major retailers and carriers.

Pre-Order Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6