AT&T wants in on the bad press, announcing that it is joining the other two major US carriers and plans to increase monthly pricing on most legacy unlimited plans. The difference is, while T-Mobile was bumping prices by $2 to $5/month, AT&T will raise rates by as much as $20/month.

Now, AT&T isn’t only raising prices — they are giving you stuff in return. For example, users on select plans will be getting more high-speed data and hotspot, as well as data across the borders in Mexico and Canada. So while your bill may be going up considerably, you’re at least getting something back.

New Pricing, In Effect This August

If you have a single line of service on your plan, your monthly plan charge will increase by $10.

If you have multiple lines on your plan, your monthly plan charge will increase by a total of $20. This is the total monthly increase, not per line increase.

We’ll be honest, the way AT&T lists out who is affected by the rate increases is really confusing. What doesn’t help are these carrier plan names. This isn’t just an AT&T problem, but seriously, someone needs to stop these companies from making the most lame plan names. “Unlimited &More,” are you serious?

Affected Plans

AT&T Unlimited Choice, Choice II, Choice Enhanced, Unlimited &More, and Unlimited Value

AT&T Unlimited Plus, Plus Enhanced, Unlimited &More Premium, and AT&T Unlimited (with TV)

Added Benefits

As for the added benefits once these price increases take place, AT&T says that, “You’ll be getting added high-speed data and hotspot data, and you can continue to enjoy your existing benefits, including unlimited talk, text, and data in and between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, and AT&T ActiveArmor mobile security.”

The important information for AT&T customers is the following: To cancel your service, call 1-800-331-0500. To speak to customer service about switching plans to something that didn’t just get absolutely gouged, call the same number.

// AT&T