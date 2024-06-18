Android 15 Beta 3 is Here for Pixel Devices, Hits Platform Stability

The third beta for Android 15 is rolling out today to Pixel devices, Google announced. This is a big moment for Android 15 with the latest in Android hitting platform stability and bringing us one step closer to a final and stable release later this year. We may only get one more major beta build before Google releases Android 15 into the wild for all.

The new Android 15 Beta 3 build is available today for the Pixel 6 up through the newly launched Pixel 8a. The list includes the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet too. You can download it right away if you want.

Android 15 Beta 3 downloads: For most folks, to get Android 15 Beta 3 on your Pixel phone, you’ll want to enroll in the Android Beta Program (here). This is the easiest way, as Google will send it to you over-the-air. However, if you want to manually update (like I’m about to do), you can – you’ll find Android 15 Beta 3 factory images here and the OTA files here.

Release date: June 18, 2024

Build: AP31.240517.022

Emulator support x86: (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: June 2024

Google Play services: 24.16.17

If you own one of the Pixel devices below, you can run Android 15 Beta 3.

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Pixel 8a

What’s new in Android 15 Beta 3? We’ll soon find out after installing it and will report back with findings. As for the official changes, Google isn’t telling us to expect much. In their linked blog post, they discuss several changes to Credential Manager and signing-in to apps and services. They mostly just want you to know that in this latest beta, you can sign-in using passkeys from a single screen and also find credentials appearing in autofill in keyboards.

The biggest part of this release is it bringing Android 15 to platform stability. All app-facing behaviors should now be final and developers need to make sure their apps are ready for the final release over the coming weeks/months.

Still, we’ll see what else we can find.

// Android Developers