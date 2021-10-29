Podcast: Pixel 6 Review Time!

On this episode of the Droid Life Show, it’s time to dive deeper into the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The review embargos have lifted and we are free to talk about everything these phones can and can’t do, what they are good and bad at, and if you should buy them. The front half of the show will be heavily Pixel 6-related, but you are fine with that, right?

We also have big Android 12L news, which is a new version of Android built for foldables and tablets. Lots to share there!

We’ll be live at 11:00AM Pacific (2:00PM Eastern).