On this episode of the Droid Life Show, well, you know we’re talking about the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Sure, Android 12 went stable today, but Google’s new phones own all of tech at the moment. We also happen to have both phones, so we’ll share some thoughts, at least the ones we can.

We’ll be live at 11:00AM Pacific (2:00PM Eastern).