For this episode of the Droid Life Show, it’s a device extravaganza of topics. We have the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G in house. We just published our OnePlus 8T review. There might be an LG Wing swiveling around somewhere. There are a lot of phones to tell you about. So yeah, that’s pretty much the only plan for topics. After that, it’s trivia time!

Trivia is back! Prepare to win sh*t.

We’ll be live at 10:00AM Pacific (1:00PM Eastern).