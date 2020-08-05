Which of Samsung’s New Devices are You Buying?

The line-up of devices that Samsung showed off today are nothing short of impressive. Their new Note 20 Ultra looks very much like the new king Android phone, the Tab S7+ makes me want an Android tablet for the first time in years, the Galaxy Watch 3 sure is pretty, and the Galaxy Buds Live could be the future of true wireless audio. There’s also the Galaxy Z Fold 2 that is coming later on with an expected sky-high price.

Cool gadgets aside, the theme of today’s event could have been, “How much can Samsung destroy your wallet?” If I were to buy a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Buds Live, and Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm), I’d spend close to $2,000. I’m sure the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will cost right around $2,000 by itself. Of course, there are deals to be had, but man, nothing from today is going to feel good on the bank account.

Assuming you liked what you saw today, are you planning to buy any of the new devices? If so, what’s your damage looking like?