The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (pictured above) are now official! Set to release later this month, there’s no doubt in my mind that Note fans will have no issue warming up to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, while those who have been patiently awaiting the launch of a flat-screened Note device can grab the smaller Galaxy Note 20.

Let’s go over what’s new, device pricing, and when/where you can buy one.

As you likely already know, there are two devices — the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The smaller (not by much) Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7″ Infinity-O display (2400 x 1080 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate), Snapdragon 865+ processor with X55 modem for 5G connectivity, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 4,300mAh battery, three rear cameras (12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide-angle, 64MP telephoto), S Pen, ultrasonic fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, an IP68 rating, and Android 10 with One UI on top.

Galaxy Note 20 in Mystic Green

The larger Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a 6.9″ Dynamic AMOLED display (resolution is 3088 x 1440) with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865+ processor with same X55 modem for 5G, 12GB RAM, two storage options (128GB or 512GB), microSD support, 4,500mAh battery, triple rear cameras (12MP ultra-wide, 108MP wide angle, 12MP telephoto) with Laser Autofocus for the main lens, ultrasonic fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, IP68 rating, as well as Android 10 with One UI on top.

For complete specs, look below.

What’s New

For Galaxy Note fans, there wouldn’t seem to be too much that Samsung could do to improve on the already awesome Galaxy Note 10 lineup, but there are some things to note. The big inclusion is the laser auto focus for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. While some companies adopted this technology long ago (LG G3 comes to mind), Samsung had a bit of a bumpy road last year in the camera focus department, so the company is taking no chances with the Ultra in 2020.

Additionally, S Pen fans will get a kick out of an upgraded stylus experience, with latency cut to just a few milliseconds. Samsung says this makes the writing experience more lifelike with improved accuracy and responsiveness.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in Mystic Black

For the gamers among us, each Galaxy Note 20 model is designed to take full advantage of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass.

Beginning September 15, play over 100 Xbox games on your phone directly from the cloud (beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, including hits like Minecraft Dungeons and Gears 55. The Galaxy Note 20 series gaming experience is further up-leveled with its AI game booster and Bluetooth audio response optimization, and 240Hz touch latency on Galaxy Note20 Ultra. Plus, with a large and immersive display with smooth gaming experience thanks to the fastest processor in a Galaxy yet, the Galaxy Note20 series is a pro-gaming set-up that fits in your pocket.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy Note 20, available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, and Mystic Green comes in just the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Its priced at $999, available from all major carriers and unlocked via Samsung’s store starting August 20.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White comes in two variants: 12GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. It’s priced starting at $1,399, also available from all major carriers and unlocked via Samsung’s store starting August 20.

Pre-orders for both devices begin August 6.

Official Specs List