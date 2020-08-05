Samsung has officially unwrapped their next foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The new Fold 2 has meaningful improvements over the original and might just be the ultimate pandemic couch phone, even if we are worried about the price.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 2 story is still unfolding, but we know that it features a larger cover screen at 6.2″, along with a main screen that measures 7.6″ with 120Hz refresh rate. Both use Infinity-O displays, so all of that obnoxious bezel from the original is gone. Obviously, there is a triple camera setup on the back, a refined hinge, and side fingerprint reader too. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will come in Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze. Further details will arrive on September 1 along with pre-orders, Samsung tells us.

