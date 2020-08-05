Both the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ have been made official by Samsung, set to release on August 21 starting at $649.

For specs, the Galaxy Tab S7 features an 11-inch LTPS TFT display (2560 x 1600) with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, undisclosed octa-core processor, dual rear cameras (13MP + 5MP ultra wide), an option of 6GB RAM + 128GB storage or 8GB + 256GB storage, microSD, S Pen, 8,000mAh battery, side-mounted fingerprint reader, 5G connectivity, and Android 10.

The larger Tab S7+ features a 12.4″ Super AMOLED display (2800 x 1752) with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, the same octa-core processor, much larger 10,900mAh battery, S Pen, the same option of 6GB RAM + 128GB storage or 8GB + 256GB storage, microSD, quad speakers, 5G connectivity, and Android 10.

Once launched, Samsung has a whole line of sweet accessories planned, such as keyboards, covers, and all that jazz. Samsung’s goal is to create an elevated Android tablet experience, perfect for gaming, multitasking, video conferencing, plus everything else you might throw at it.

Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are two versatile tablets that combine the power of a PC, the flexibility of a tablet, and the connectivity of a smartphone. Building on Samsung’s legacy of Galaxy 5G leadership, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ will be the first tablets that support 5G available in the United States, unlocking seamless video conferencing, fast downloads, and virtually lag-free streaming.

Basically, they’re pretty legit Android tablets, but in order to be this legit, there’s the whole price thing.

The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ will be available in the US, starting at $649.99 for Galaxy Tab S7 and $849.99 for Galaxy Tab S7+. Both tablets will be available in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze.

Want an Android tablet?