The Galaxy Buds+ still seem so new and yet Samsung has announced an upgraded pair of true wireless earbuds today. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are official, they look like beans, they come in three colors, and yes, you can buy them on August 6.

Samsung is calling this a “truly iconic design” and I can’t say I disagree. These will forever be known as the Galaxy Beans because of that shape. Nice work, marketing and design teams!

The story of the Buds Live isn’t all about that shape, though, and instead we should care about sound and features. They try to deliver in those areas with AKG tuning, 12mm speakers, a bass duct, and three microphones to make your conversations feel like you are in the same room as those on the other end. Oh, maybe most importantly, they have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). With the Buds Live in ears, you can now drown out the world around you or decide to let it in, unlike both of the Galaxy Buds models.

For battery life, you are looking at 60mAh batteries in each bud, plus a case that has a 472mAh cell. You’ll get 6 hours of playback with ANC on or 8 hours with it off. Using the case to recharge can get you up to a full 29 hours of use and 5 minutes of charging should add about 1 hour.

These new Buds Live also feature Bluetooth 5.0, IPX2 water resistance, and Qi wireless charging.

If interested in having a pair of beans in your ears, the Galaxy Buds Live are available tomorrow, August 6. They cost $169.99 no matter the color you choose. Those colors are Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, and Mystic Black.

