Once again Samsung has opened up reservations for its new phones and those reservations come with a bunch of promos you’ll want to take advantage of. For the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung is offering up to $650 off with trade-ins and rewarding you with up to a $200 credit to spend on accessories.

Reservations are open right now and they will flip to pre-orders by tomorrow. As we have said in the past, you don’t want to hesitate on these initial offers, because Samsung always offers higher trade-in values out of the gate than they will at any other time.

Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra Trade-in Values

Price Phone $650 Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10 5G, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro $550 Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy Note 9, iPhone 11, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xs $400 Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL

If you reserve (and eventually pre-order) the Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra, Samsung will give you an immediate $650 discount by trading in any number of phones. They also have phone offers at $550, $400, and lower. As you can tell from the chart above, the newer the phone, the more money they are willing to give you.

The process to make this all happen is straight forward. With any of those phones above in decent, working condition, Samsung will give you its value at the time of purchase of your new Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra. That means you could lock into a Galaxy Note 20 for as little as $349.99 or a Note 20 Ultra for $649.99.

Once your new Note 20 device arrives on August 21, Samsung will then ask you to send in your trade to confirm the phone and that it works. And that’s it – the best trade-in program in the smartphone game.

The $200 credit bonus, others

In addition to the higher-than-usual trade-in values, Samsung is offering a $200 Samsung credit to spend towards accessories. They’ll offer further deals and discounts at the time of checkout to try and get you to spend that credit.

One example is the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle that includes a bluetooth gaming controller and 3 months access to over 100 Xbox Live games on your Note 20. They’ll also offer you 10% off the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3 if you add both to pre-orders.

Finally, Note 20 pre-orders include 4 months of free YouTube Premium and 6 months of free Spotify Premium.

Hit that link below and reserve your Note 20 right away.

Pre-order Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra