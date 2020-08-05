The Galaxy Note 20 line is cool and all, but you guys know I’m just here for the new Galaxy Watch 3, right? After telling you to skip all smartwatches over the past year unless you were buying the Galaxy Watch Active 2, I can’t wait to take this new Galaxy Watch 3 for a spin. It’s now official and available tomorrow, August 6.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 comes in two sizes and a handful of different colors. The bigger 45mm model will be available in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black, while you’ll find the smaller 41mm model in Mystic Bronze or Mystic Silver. There are both Bluetooth and LTE versions, with prices jumping for that extra bit of connectivity.

In the “What’s new” department, Samsung says that this watch is more like a “luxury timepiece” than the sporty watches they’ve sold recently. Samsung brought back the rotating bezel for each watch, just like that original Galaxy Watch had, but it has been slimmed down further to add to this premium design. Don’t be fooled, though, as these watches will also try to be your wellness gurus.

You can use this new Galaxy Watch 3 to track fitness, see advanced sleep scoring, track heart rate, and view on-demand VO2 max and Sp02 readings. In South Korea, the Galaxy Watch 3 can act as an ECG and monitor blood pressure. There’s no word on if or when those features could come to the US.

UPDATE : During today’s Unpacked event, Samsung announced that they have received US FDA clearance on the Samsung ECG app. Big news!

Samsung added a new Trip Detection feature that can notify emergency contacts with a custom SOS message if you fall, there are 120 workouts to choose from on the watch, and all of your other favorite features and apps are here too, like simple message sending and using Samsung Pay.

For specs, they all leaked previously, but this is what you are in store for. The 45mm model has a 1.4″ AMOLED display, Tizen OS 5.5, Exynos 9110 dual-core processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, 340mAh battery, 5ATM water resistance, 2 button pushers, a microphone and speaker, stainless steel case, heartrate monitor, and electrocardiogram (ECG). It weighs 54g and has measurements of 45.0 x 46.2 x 11.1mm. The 41mm model has a 1.2″ AMOLED display and 247mAh battery with a 48g weight and case size of 41.0 x 42.5 x 11.3mm. The rest of the specs match the 45mm version.

If you are as interested as I am, the Galaxy Watch 3 is available starting August 6 (that really is tomorrow). The 41mm version with Bluetooth only costs $399.99 and the 45mm version jumps to $429.99. If you want LTE connectivity, prices jump to $449.99 and $479.99, respectively.

