Sling TV Raises Prices on All Plans, Adds Free DVR

Sling TV, one of the original streaming TV services that has also been the most flexible, announced a price increase across all tiers this morning. It’s the latest in a string of price increases that is making cord-cutting less and less of an appealing option to those looking to shrink cable bills.

The big (pricing) news here is that Orange and Blue plans will see $5/mo increases to $30. Previously, each had been $25. Additionally, if you subscribe to both Orange and Blue, the combined package price is now $45. It used to be $40.

Other price-related notes:

Sports Extra is still $10 if added to either Blue or Orange; is now $15 when added to both.

4 Extras Deal is now $12

Total TV Deal is now $25 when added to both; remains $20 when added individually to either Orange or Blue.

Pricing out of the way, there are other items here that might make you feel slightly better. Want news on channels? Sling has those. Want free DVR? Sling has that now too.

Here’s what Sling tells us about channel adjustments:

Sling TV added FOX News, MSNBC and CNN’s HLN to Sling Blue base service.



FOX Business Network (FOX Business) launched into Sling Blue News Extra.



Big Ten Network (BTN) will launch on Sling TV ahead of the 2020-21 college football season.



FXM will launch into Sling Blue Hollywood Extra, which will also add FXX, including the linear feed.



Nat Geo Wild is joining Sling Blue Heartland Extra, including the linear feed.



Sling Orange recently launched Longhorn Network and ACC Network to the service’s Sports Extra, as well as the ability to record Disney and ESPN channels with Sling TV’s Cloud DVR.

As for the free DVR, Sling customers now get 10 hours of free DVR. If that’s not enough storage, you can always upgrade further to 50 hours with DVR Plus for $5/mo. The free DVR is available to those “customers who are not already subscribed to the Cloud DVR add-on.” So if you are, maybe cancel it and get the freebie? That’s assuming you don’t need more than 10 hours.

OK, Merry X-mas.

// Sling [2]