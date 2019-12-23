US 5G Cities for Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint (Updated)

5G is on the rise in the US, so just like with the 4G LTE rollout of years past, we are seeing a similar trickle out of 5G cities from US carriers. Whether they feature 5G mmW or sub-6 5G tech, there is a good chance 5G is close to your neck of the woods.
Since carriers like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint only ever announce a couple of 5G areas at a time, we figured you might want a giant list of 5G cities for each, all in one place, that is (hopefully) updated regularly. You’ll find that here.
Verizon 5G Cities
|Atlanta, GA
|Indianapolis, IN
|Boise, ID
|Los Angeles, CA
|Boston, MA
|Memphis, TN
|Charlotte, NC
|Miami, FL
|Chicago, IL
|Minneapolis, MN
|Cleveland, OH
|New York, NY
|Columbus, OH
|Omaha, NE
|Dallas, TX
|Panama City, FL
|Denver, CO
|Phoenix, AZ
|Des Moines, IA
|Providence, RI
|Detroit, MI
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Sioux Falls, SD
|Greensboro, NC
|Spokane, WA
|Hampton Roads, VA
|St. Paul, MN
|Hoboken, NJ
|Washington, DC
|Houston, TX
AT&T 5G+ Cities
|Atlanta, GA
|New Orleans, LA
|Austin, TX
|New York City, NY
|Charlotte, NC
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Dallas, TX
|Orlando, FL
|Houston, TX
|Raleigh, NC
|Indianapolis, IN
|San Antonio, TX
|Jacksonville, FL
|San Diego, CA
|Las Vegas, NV
|San Francisco, CA
|Los Angeles, CA
|San Jose, CA
|Louisville, KY
|Waco, TX
|Nashville, TN
AT&T 5G Cities
|Birmingham, AL
|New York, NY
|Boston, MA
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Bridgeport, CT
|Providence, RI
|Buffalo, NY
|Rochester, NY
|Indianapolis, IN
|San Diego, CA
|Las Vegas, NV
|San Francisco, CA
|Louisville, KY
|San Jose, CA
|Milwaukee, WI
T-Mobile 5G mmW Cities
|Atlanta, GA
|Las Vegas, NV
|Cleveland, OH
|Los Angeles, CA
|Dallas, TX
|New York, NY
Sprint 5G Cities
|Atlanta, GA
|Los Angeles, CA
|Chicago, IL
|New York, NY
|Dallas-Fort Worth, TX
|Phoenix, AZ
|Houston, TX
|Washington DC
|Kansas City, MO/KS
Updated December 20, 2019.
