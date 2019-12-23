Droid Life

US 5G Cities for Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint (Updated)

US 5G Cities

5G is on the rise in the US, so just like with the 4G LTE rollout of years past, we are seeing a similar trickle out of 5G cities from US carriers. Whether they feature 5G mmW or sub-6 5G tech, there is a good chance 5G is close to your neck of the woods.

Since carriers like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint only ever announce a couple of 5G areas at a time, we figured you might want a giant list of 5G cities for each, all in one place, that is (hopefully) updated regularly. You’ll find that here.

Verizon 5G Cities

Atlanta, GAIndianapolis, IN
Boise, IDLos Angeles, CA
Boston, MAMemphis, TN
Charlotte, NCMiami, FL
Chicago, ILMinneapolis, MN
Cleveland, OHNew York, NY
Columbus, OHOmaha, NE
Dallas, TXPanama City, FL
Denver, COPhoenix, AZ
Des Moines, IAProvidence, RI
Detroit, MISalt Lake City, UT
Grand Rapids, MISioux Falls, SD
Greensboro, NCSpokane, WA
Hampton Roads, VASt. Paul, MN
Hoboken, NJWashington, DC
Houston, TX

AT&T 5G+ Cities

Atlanta, GANew Orleans, LA
Austin, TXNew York City, NY
Charlotte, NCOklahoma City, OK
Dallas, TX
Orlando, FL
Houston, TXRaleigh, NC
Indianapolis, INSan Antonio, TX
Jacksonville, FLSan Diego, CA
Las Vegas, NVSan Francisco, CA
Los Angeles, CASan Jose, CA
Louisville, KYWaco, TX
Nashville, TN

AT&T 5G Cities

Birmingham, ALNew York, NY
Boston, MAPittsburgh, PA
Bridgeport, CTProvidence, RI
Buffalo, NYRochester, NY
Indianapolis, INSan Diego, CA
Las Vegas, NVSan Francisco, CA
Louisville, KYSan Jose, CA
Milwaukee, WI

T-Mobile 5G mmW Cities

Atlanta, GALas Vegas, NV
Cleveland, OHLos Angeles, CA
Dallas, TXNew York, NY

Sprint 5G Cities

Atlanta, GALos Angeles, CA
Chicago, ILNew York, NY
Dallas-Fort Worth, TXPhoenix, AZ
Houston, TXWashington DC
Kansas City, MO/KS

Updated December 20, 2019.

Category

Tags

Collapse Show Comments

Back to Top