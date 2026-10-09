Google confirmed today that the Fitbit Edge is indeed real and is launching much sooner than we expected. In a short teaser posted to Twitter, Google told us to get our wallets ready on Monday.

For those not familiar with Fitbit Edge, this is expected to be Google’s new fitness tracker that lands somewhere between the new Fitbit Air and Pixel Watch 5. It’ll have a small display, yet not run the full Wear OS experience. It should be very much like a Fitbit Charge, only modernized for this new Fitbit.

The teaser, which you can see below, says, “Get an Edge on your health. 10.12.26.” In that single line of text, they’ve confirmed the name as “Edge” and that October 12 will be the device’s reveal.

Google Fitbit Edge launch info

In recent weeks, the name Fitbit Edge first emerged alongside some specs, images of the device, and potential pricing. We mostly know the story of the Fitbit Edge even as it mostly came out of nowhere.

Following that weird appearance at the Pixel 11 launch and then a brief stop-through at the FCC, the Fitbit Edge went from mystery to reality in a hurry.