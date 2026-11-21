Back in October, I walked through a review of US Mobile after testing the prepaid option for several months. In short, I came away thinking this is currently the best prepaid option for a number of reasons, but a lot of it comes down to its flexibility in network selection, travel data, and discounts for locking in for multiple months.

For those who missed it, our US Mobile review gets into the details on what it is, how its carrier switching works, which carriers are which in their naming scheme, and what its app is like.

In short, I think it’s an excellent prepaid wireless option for most people, but it might really be the best if you are looking for a single line account.

What is US Mobile?

To give you a little bit of a recap, US Mobile is a prepaid wireless option in the US that is unique because it isn’t just locked to a single network like Mint Mobile (T-Mobile) or Visible (Verizon). Instead, US Mobile has access to all 3 major US wireless networks (Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) and you get to choose during sign-up which network you want access to.

As you go about signing up, do note that they call each network Warp, Light Speed, and Dark Star, rather than by their official names. I’m not sure if this is a legal thing or a branding thing, but each of those names is just a nickname for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. The breakdown is below.

Warp : This is Verizon’s network

: This is Verizon’s network Light Speed : This is T-Mobile’s network

: This is T-Mobile’s network Dark Star: This is AT&T’s network

Now that you know which network is which, this is where the fun starts. You can be on Warp, test it for a while, and then switch to Light Speed to use T-Mobile instead. Or maybe you realize AT&T has the best network in your area – you can just switch whenever you want.

Depending on the plan, these switches are free or could cost $2 per change. No matter what, this is an incredible power to have, as you can use any of the 3 major US networks without ever having to switch carriers.

SIGN-UP FOR US MOBILE

US Mobile offers 3 different plans: Unlimited Premium, Unlimited Starter, and Unlimited Flex. These plans differ quite a bit by offering levels of unlimited data, buckets of hotspot data, roaming usage, and smartwatch add-ons that are either free or cost extra, depending on the plan.

You can run through the image above to figure out which plan might make the most sense for you, but I can tell you that I’ve only tested Unlimited Premium. I like the “priority data” they include because this should allow you to maintain a solid connection even when in a congested tower area.

The fact that you have unlimited hotspot data, 20GB for international roaming (that’s a ton of data!), and a free smartwatch plan on top of that is pretty great too.

I recently took a 10-day trip to Japan and this plan just worked. I got on a plane, landed in Tokyo, and it immediately switched over to roaming on a local network and utilized that 20GB data. I never had an issue and stayed connected throughout my trip. My wife had the same setup and everything just worked.

US Mobile app and other features

As you pick a plan, you then get to choose a network, and then an eSIM is immediately sent to your phone to get you activated within a matter of minutes. It’s all so quick and easy to set up that you’ll probably be shocked when done and running on your network of choice in under 20 minutes.

Everything happens through the US Mobile app (Android, iOS) that is actually a pretty great app. It lets you setup in minutes, but it also is great at presenting the data you are using, how many texts you’ve sent and calls you’ve made, and which network you are on.

There are add-ons too, like Starlink Internet, spam protection, and web filtering. You can change your plan easily, switch to a different network, and manage both WiFi calling and your voicemail, all from the app.

US Mobile just makes sense for 1 person

As a single person, you might have looked at all of the options out there and wondered which one is the best. I’d throw US Mobile out there as the choice mostly because of its flexibility in network, as well as all of the plan perks (like unlimited hotspot and 20GB international use), but the price is also so good.

US Mobile, like most prepaid carriers, is almost always running a special that gets you a steep discount by locking in for an extended amount of time. It’s the same model that both Visible and Mint Mobile use.

At the moment, US Mobile is slashing almost $100 off Unlimited Premium if you lock-in for a year. That drops the price from $32.50 per month down to $24.92 per month. You just pay $299 upfront and then won’t have to worry about your monthly wireless payment for a year.

They are running a similar discount on their Unlimited Starter plan, which drops its price from $22.50 per month to $16.58 per month. You would lock it in for a year at $199 ($70 off).

SIGN-UP FOR US MOBILE