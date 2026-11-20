The refreshed Google Health app is getting a pretty major update today to v5.13 on both Android and iOS. There are at least 11 noteworthy changes to talk through that improve several aspects of the experience, while also bringing some downgrades for olde Fitbit devices.

Google is rolling out this update today.

The first big improvement is a new in-progress exercise card that will show up on the Google Health app’s Today screen when your device fires up automatic activity detection. So now, you’ll essentially have a confirmation that your workouts are being detected in real-time. This will also allow you to end that automatic tracking session when done.

In the activity department, this update also adds more controls for swimmers (like default pool length and unit preferences) and adds step-by-step workouts on the Pixel Watch 3, 4, and 5.

As far as other included updates, Google has improved food search, a bug fix for Apple Health Sync has been added, and Google once again confirmed that starting November 28, you can no longer install or update third-party apps and clocks on older Fitbit smartwatches. The list of watches includes Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 4, Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Versa 2, Fitbit Versa Lite, and Fitbit Versa.

The rest of the changes can be found below.

Activity and Fitness Updates

In-Progress Automatic Activity Detection : If you use your Pixel Watch, Fitbit Air, or Fitbit Edge to automatically track your exercises, you’ll now see an exercise-in-progress card on your mobile app’s Today screen. This card lets you know that your device is tracking your exercise and gives you the opportunity to end the tracking and get your summary whenever you want.

: If you use your Pixel Watch, Fitbit Air, or Fitbit Edge to automatically track your exercises, you’ll now see an exercise-in-progress card on your mobile app’s Today screen. This card lets you know that your device is tracking your exercise and gives you the opportunity to end the tracking and get your summary whenever you want. More Controls for Swimmers : You can now set your default pool length and unit preferences (meters or yards) for your swims for improved distance tracking. Go to your profile, then Google Health settings, and then Activity preferences to change your settings.

: You can now set your default pool length and unit preferences (meters or yards) for your swims for improved distance tracking. Go to your profile, then Google Health settings, and then Activity preferences to change your settings. Step by Step Workouts: If you use Pixel Watch 3, 4, or 5, you can now get live step-by-step guidance on your watch during each exercise in your workout.

Nutrition Updates

Food search has been improved to help you more easily locate items.

More Options for Settings

You can now select ‘Prefer not to say’ or ‘An option not listed’ when selecting your sex during Google Health onboarding. If you select one of these options, you’ll then be asked to choose whether you’d like your metrics to be calculated based on studies of cisgender men or studies of cisgender women.

If your preferences change, you can find these settings at any time in the Health tab by scrolling to Personal info, tapping Profile, and editing your Sex settings.

Apple Health Sync Updates

We’ve fixed an issue that affected a small number of users after the daylight saving time change where Google Health stopped sending some data to Apple Health. Syncing will resume after this fix. If you were impacted and still have gaps in your Apple Health data, sign out of the Google Health app and sign back in to send any missing data to Apple Health.

Apps and Clocks on Fitbit Smartwatches

Starting on November 28, 2026, you can no longer install or update third-party apps and clocks on Fitbit smartwatches.

After this date, your installed apps and clock faces from third-party developers will continue to work. However, if you choose to delete an app or clock face, or factory reset your device, you will no longer be able to re-install it.

You will continue to have access to a diverse gallery of apps and clocks developed by Fitbit and Google.

This change impacts users of Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 4, Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Versa 2, Fitbit Versa Lite, and Fitbit Versa.

// Google