Google is pushing out a new Google Health update today to finish off the week. This update brings 3 changes, one of which only affects those in Japan. The other two you might find useful, though.

This is Google Health 5.10 and it’s rolling out now on both iOS and Android.

In the update, we’re seeing an expansion of Irregular Rhythm Notifications to Japan. This feature analyzes heart rhythm data in the background as you sit still or sleep to check for AFib (atrial fibirillation).

The other two features include an update to Readiness Score, which will now use additional signals from from your sleep to get your a more personalized experience. And finally, the third change is a way to delete logs by chatting with your Google Health Coach. Now, you can just ask your coach to delete a run or food log or something.

Irregular Rhythm Notification in Japan: Irregular Rhythm Notifications are now available in Japan on Pixel Watch and Fitbit devices, analyzing your heart rhythm data in the background while you’re still or sleeping to check for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib). Users in Japan can set up the feature in the Health tab in the Google Health app. Learn more about how it works and check supported devices in our Help Center.



Readiness Score Updates: Your Readiness Score now uses additional signals from your sleep for a more personalized experience.



Delete your logs by chatting: Logged something with your Google Health Coach by mistake? Now you can ask your coach to delete it, like “Delete the run I logged this morning.” This works for daily entries you log with your coach, such as workouts, meals, weight, and symptoms (excluding medical records).

The update should be live as early as today. You can grab it for your device at the links below.

Google Health Apps: Google Play | App Store

// Google