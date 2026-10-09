It’s Friday, so Google has continued on with its schedule of releasing new Android 17 beta updates to take us into the weekend. Today, they released Android 17 QPR2 Beta 7 for all of the still-supported Pixel devices.
The new update only has a couple of bug fixes, so it does appear to be minor. This would be Google fine-tuning everything as we approach a stable release that should arrive in December alongside the next Pixel Drop.
The update is available to the Pixel 6a up through the new Pixel 11 series. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have reached end of life, so they will not see Android 17 QPR2.
|Release date
|October 9, 2026
|Builds
|CP41.260831.016
|Emulator support
|x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)
|Security patch level
|2026-10-05
|Google Play services
|26.28.33c
Android 17 QPR2 Beta 7 bug fixes and changes
- Excessive battery drain during idle states when Flip to Shh prevents the device from entering deep sleep. (Issue #560036427, Issue #569079944)
- HTTPS downloads fail immediately when initiated through the system DownloadManager. (Issue #562833711)
The best way to get this update is through the Android Beta Program (sign-up). If you are into flashing images, there are OTA images available (here) too.
PREVIOUS RELEASE: Android 17 QPR2 Beta 6