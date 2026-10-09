It’s Friday, so Google has continued on with its schedule of releasing new Android 17 beta updates to take us into the weekend. Today, they released Android 17 QPR2 Beta 7 for all of the still-supported Pixel devices.

The new update only has a couple of bug fixes, so it does appear to be minor. This would be Google fine-tuning everything as we approach a stable release that should arrive in December alongside the next Pixel Drop.

The update is available to the Pixel 6a up through the new Pixel 11 series. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have reached end of life, so they will not see Android 17 QPR2.

Release date October 9, 2026 Builds CP41.260831.016 Emulator support x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A) Security patch level 2026-10-05 Google Play services 26.28.33c

Android 17 QPR2 Beta 7 bug fixes and changes

Excessive battery drain during idle states when Flip to Shh prevents the device from entering deep sleep. (Issue #560036427, Issue #569079944)

HTTPS downloads fail immediately when initiated through the system DownloadManager. (Issue #562833711)

The best way to get this update is through the Android Beta Program (sign-up). If you are into flashing images, there are OTA images available (here) too.

// Google

PREVIOUS RELEASE: Android 17 QPR2 Beta 6