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Holidays are fast approaching. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, it’s a time when folks compare options and look for the best deal. If a Wear OS smartwatch is on the list, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 gets our stamp of approval, as it checks nearly every box you could imagine.

If you haven’t already, here’s why you should consider it.

What are the key specs and prices?

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 comes in a single 47mm grade 4 titanium case with LTE connectivity, running Wear OS 7 (One UI 9) on the Qualcomm-made Snapdragon Wear Elite processor. It features 2GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage for offline music and storing trail maps.

Here is how it stacks up against the Galaxy Watch 9.

Feature Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Galaxy Watch 9 Case Size & Material 47mm Grade 4 Titanium, Sapphire Crystal 40mm or 44mm Armor Aluminum, Sapphire Crystal Thickness & Weight 10.7mm thin, 61.5g 8.6mm thin, 31.5g (40mm)



8.6mm thin, 34g (44mm) Display 1.52″ Super AMOLED, up to 5,000 nits 1.34″ Super AMOLED, up to 3,000 nits (40mm)



1.47″ Super AMOLED, up to 3,000 nits (44mm) Processor & Storage Snapdragon Wear Elite (3nm), 2GB / 64GB Snapdragon Wear Elite (3nm), 2GB / 32GB Battery Capacity 800mAh (35% larger than original Ultra) 390mAh (40mm) / 445mAh (44mm) Durability & Dive Rating 10ATM, IP68/IP69K, MIL-STD-810H, EN13319 (40m dive) 5ATM, IP68; no dive

certification Connectivity LTE, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi, Dual-Frequency L1+L5 GPS Bluetooth or LTE, Dual-Frequency GPS Starting US Price $699 (47mm LTE) $379+ (40mm)



$409+ (44mm)

What’s it like to wear the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2?

The biggest upgrade on the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 over the original is everyday wearability. Samsung slimmed the titanium body down by 12% compared to the first-generation Ultra while including a softer rubber strap in the box.

Much more comfortable: While the original Ultra felt too stiff to wear for more than two weeks, the Ultra 2 wears far more comfortably than its 47mm footprint suggests. It holds up through daily dog walks, softball, pickleball, and even playful puppy bites without scratching the sapphire crystal or titanium bezel.

While the original Ultra felt too stiff to wear for more than two weeks, the Ultra 2 wears far more comfortably than its 47mm footprint suggests. It holds up through daily dog walks, softball, pickleball, and even playful puppy bites without scratching the sapphire crystal or titanium bezel. Three physical buttons: Navigating this watch is still a breeze, thanks to a top button that launches Gemini with a long press (or switches to your last app with a double press), customizable middle orange Quick Button jumps straight into favorite workouts, and a bottom button opens Samsung Wallet.

How bright is the 5,000-nit screen and how long does the battery last?

Samsung boosted peak brightness from 3,000 nits on the original Ultra to 5,000 nits on the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, making colorful watch faces and live workout metrics easy to read in that midday sun. Alongside the brighter screen, Samsung fit an 800mAh battery (35% larger than the previous model) without turning the case into a wrist brick.

In multi-week testing running from about 6:30am to 11:00pm daily with heavy notifications and workout tracking, the Ultra 2 easily delivered multiple days per charge. When it is time to plug in, fast wireless charging takes the battery from 0% to 40% in roughly 30 minutes and reaches a full charge in around 90 minutes.

While Samsung gave us that boosted brightness, the larger battery has helped it sustain power throughout an entire day, with room to spare.

How does Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 perform?

Powered by the Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset, One UI 9 navigates smoothly with zero skipped frames or UI stutter (aka jank). For a complete overview of performance and features, read our full review.

Sweet outdoor features, improved automatic detection: A new built-in Trail Running feature lets users load GPX routes for turn-by-turn navigation, plus it also offers elevation profiles and hydration reminders via dual-frequency L1+L5 GPS. Divers will hopefully appreciate the EN13319 certification, which supports recreational diving down to 40 meters, but that isn’t something I’ll be personally testing anytime soon. And when you inevitably forget to start a workout session, like I do nearly every single day, automatic detection reliably picks up workouts (and outdoor walks) and court sports within 10 minutes.

A new built-in Trail Running feature lets users load GPX routes for turn-by-turn navigation, plus it also offers elevation profiles and hydration reminders via dual-frequency L1+L5 GPS. Divers will hopefully appreciate the EN13319 certification, which supports recreational diving down to 40 meters, but that isn’t something I’ll be personally testing anytime soon. And when you inevitably forget to start a workout session, like I do nearly every single day, automatic detection reliably picks up workouts (and outdoor walks) and court sports within 10 minutes. Comprehensive Vitals and AI coaching: Samsung’s BioActive Sensor tracks a lot of data. It logs overnight vitals, detects sleep apnea symptoms, offers a Heart Health Score, tracks your Daily Cardio Load, alerts you when your surroundings are loud enough to damage your hearing, measures SpO2 and body composition, has an ECG, as well as the ability to check your blood pressure (cuff calibration required). When you first get the watch, you’ll need to wear it for a few nights to establish a baseline.

Samsung’s BioActive Sensor tracks a lot of data. It logs overnight vitals, detects sleep apnea symptoms, offers a Heart Health Score, tracks your Daily Cardio Load, alerts you when your surroundings are loud enough to damage your hearing, measures SpO2 and body composition, has an ECG, as well as the ability to check your blood pressure (cuff calibration required). When you first get the watch, you’ll need to wear it for a few nights to establish a baseline. Where it falls short: Notification management on Wear OS still requires tedious manual filtering to silence redundant alerts from Samsung Health, Bixby, and Samsung Wallet. Also, as someone who enjoys the sport, Samsung still hasn’t added a Pickleball workout mode. I’ll keep pestering them until it is added.

Which Galaxy Watch is right for you?

Choosing between Samsung’s wearables depends on your wrist size, lifestyle, and budget:

Buy Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 if: You want multi-day 800mAh battery life and a 5,000-nit screen that remains legible in direct sun or underwater. You trail run with GPX routes, dive to 40 meters, or want MIL-STD-810H and IP69K durability that can take a beating. You skipped the first Ultra because of its thickness or stiff stock strap.

Buy an alternative if: You have smaller wrists or want a lighter sleep tracker. Even with the slimmer profile, the 47mm squircle frame protrudes noticeably on smaller wrists. Choose the Galaxy Watch 9 (40mm or 44mm, starting at $379) for the exact same Snapdragon Wear Elite speed, Raise-to-Talk Gemini, and Vitals health suite in a sleeker 8.6mm case.



FAQs

What colors and sizes does the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 come in?

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 comes in Titanium Gray and Titanium Silver. It is only available in a 47mm case size.

Does the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 require a separate cellular plan?

No. While Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 includes LTE connectivity out of the box, activating a standalone carrier eSIM plan is not required. You can use all GPS and Bluetooth features paired to your Android phone without a monthly watch line.

How many years of updates will the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 receive?

For the launch of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Samsung shared that it will now provide 5 years of OS and security updates to its new wearables. The Galaxy Watch 9 is included in that support promise.

TL;DR

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 ($699) is worth buying if are an outdoor adventurer and want a thinner, far more comfortable titanium adventure watch with a 5,000-nit display, multi-day 800mAh battery life, GPX trail navigation, and 40m dive certification. If you have a smaller wrist or prefer a lightweight 8.6mm design for everyday wellness, fitness, and sleep tracking, choose the Galaxy Watch 9 ($379) instead.