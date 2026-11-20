Galaxy Wearable app



New design and layout

The watch settings screen in the Galaxy Wearable app has been completely redesigned, making it easier to access the most frequently used features. It also includes a high quality image of your watch with your current watch face.



Discover new watch faces

Finding the right watch face has never been easier. All watch faces have been recategorized with improved descriptions that help you understand the unique benefits of each design. The new watch face gallery makes every watch stand out with large thumbnail images, and you no longer need to tap to see variations. Just swipe left or right on the thumbnail image to explore different colors and styles.



Smarter watch face recommendations

When viewing a watch face, you’ll get recommendations for similar watch faces at the bottom of the screen. You can also select fashion photos to find watch faces that match your personal style. When you search for watch faces, you’ll also get recommendations for designs similar to your current watch face.



Easier watch face customization

The watch face customization screen has been simplified to just two tabs. Change the style of your watch on the Style tab and adjust optional features on the Complications tab. You can see what can be customized all at once and quickly adjust for the perfect look.



Samsung Health



Revamped health metrics design

The main screens for health metrics such as Sleep and Heart health now feature bold circular charts and layouts optimized for your watch, making it easier to grasp key information with a more cohesive and visually appealing experience.



Intuitive status colors

A consistent color system for health status information has been adopted. Clear colors help you quickly identify your current status and easily recognize changes over time.



New mobile app

The redesigned Samsung Health mobile app makes viewing data from your watch easier and more intuitive. You can now customize your home screen by resizing cards. You can also view your data by category, such as Activity, Sleep, Mindfulness, or Nutrition, to more easily check your health status at a glance. New enhanced trend charts let you pinch to zoom, compare, and overlay data to easily track your progress.



More immersive measurements

For key health metrics like heart rate, stress, and body composition, more expressive graphics and dynamic motion have been added to make the measurement process more engaging and intuitive.



Enhanced workout experience

Workouts can now be paused or ended using the Back button for easier control without touching the screen. Larger typography and clearer heart rate zone indicators improve visibility during workouts, making it easier to check key data at a glance even in active environments.



Track your cardio load

See how your workouts and daily activity impact your heart so you can train effectively and reduce the risk of injury. Your target cardio load range adjusts daily based on your recent activity and training focus so you’ll know when to push harder and when it’s time to rest.



Catch changes in your sleep vitals

Your watch can measure your heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, skin temperature, and blood oxygen while you sleep. After you get your first baseline measurements, your watch will continuously monitor and let you know if there are any meaningful changes.



Manage your heart health

Track the health metrics and lifestyle factors that impact your heart. You’ll get a daily score from your sleep, exercise, BMI, and vascular load that can help you understand your current heart health.



New Health shortcuts

The Health shortcuts tile now supports a broader range of health features, giving you quicker access to more of your health information. New shortcuts include Daily activity, Sleep coaching, Daily cardio load, and more.



Even more improvements



Outdoor navigation safety features

Let your watch help you find your way back. You can set waypoints at your parking spot, camping location, or anywhere else important to you. If you need help finding your way back, your watch will provide directions. You can also use Trackback to record your route and then follow the route in reverse to go back to where you started.



More options for Camera controller

Capture the action from your wrist. Camera controller now supports Food, Portrait video, Slow motion, and Hyperlapse modes. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to access settings where you can switch between the front and rear cameras and change settings for Motion photo and Flash.



Optimized layouts for notifications and tiles

Notifications have been completely redesigned to help you grasp more content with just a quick glance. Tiles layouts will also adjust automatically whenever you change the font size in your watch’s settings.