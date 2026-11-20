It’s finally over for the Nest App and Google Assistant on Google Home devices. Google has put a hard end-of-life date on retirement for both, and it’s pretty soon, actually.

For those of you still attempting to use the Nest App or if you haven’t yet switched over to Gemini on your smart speakers, there are a couple of dates you need to mark on your calendars.

On January 25, 2027, Google is shutting down the Nest App on Android, iOS, and the web.

On August 2, 2027, Google will also pull Google Assistant from remaining smart speakers and smart displays that haven’t switched to Gemini.

Yep, it’s the end. Going forward, Nest App users will need to use the Google Home app and Google Assistant users will be forced over to Gemini for Home.

Nest App and Google Assistant transitions

Since this seems like somewhat of a major change, Google wants you to know that the transition over is pretty easy. In fact, they handle almost everything. When you switch from the Nest App to Google Home, they’ll bring over your cameras and video history, plus your subscriptions (Nest Aware) will also switch to Google Home Premium.

For the Google Assistant switch to Gemini for Home, this should bring richer answer to more complex queries and responses, as well as a chance to speak more naturally to it.

You can make the switch today to Google Home and Gemini for Home if you don’t want to wait any longer:

On your phone: Open the latest version of the Google Home app, tap your profile icon in the top right to open Home Settings, then tap “Get Started” on the “Set up Gemini for Home” banner.

Open the latest version of the Google Home app, tap your profile icon in the top right to open Home Settings, then tap “Get Started” on the “Set up Gemini for Home” banner. On your computer: Visit home.google.com/gemini.

Cool.

// Google