Want to feel slightly old in tech? YouTube Shorts was introduced over 5 years ago. During that time, I think it’s safe to say that it has become incredibly popular and likely the way that a majority of people consume media on their smartphones.

To celebrate the occasion, YouTube announced several major changes to Shorts today. The changes will make the viewing experience cleaner, let you further customize the videos you see, let you double playback speed, and more.

The biggest change might be the new Clear Screen mode. When enabled, this temporarily hides all of the icons and text during playback of a video. The idea here is that you have limited screen space to consume video on a phone while watching Shorts, so you may want to hide everything, giving you a more immersive experience.

Next up, we have a removal of the Dislike button. Instead, YouTube wants you to either choose “Not interested” or “Don’;t recommend this channel” if you don’t want to see certain content or creators.

In a related move, YouTube has also taken away the thumbs-up button and replaced it with the ❤️ icon. What’s the difference? There isn’t one. This just seems nicer or something.

To round out the upgrades, YouTube says it is letting you double the playback speed of Shorts now, plus you can tap the screen to pause and then follow that up by muting, in case you want to watch videos without sound. And finally, you can now set your Shorts timer to zero.

I feel like some of this stuff has already rolled out and you can try it now. If you aren’t seeing it, hit that link below to look for an update on Google Play.

Google Play Link: YouTube

// YouTube