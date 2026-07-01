Mint Mobile's Unlimited plan is 50% off for 3 months, 6 months, or 12 months. That discount brings the price to just $15 per month - an unbeatable price in wireless.

There may be a never-ending string of summer time deals to consider, but I still think the first place you should look is at a wireless prepaid sale. Companies like Mint Mobile and Visible are the two we tell you about most often because they are owned by big carriers, yet still manage to act like up-and-coming prepaid options that are ridiculously affordable.

Wireless plans from carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile never get cheaper if bought directly. In fact, they almost always get more expensive, like we saw this week from T-Mobile, who forced a bunch of loyal customers onto more expensive plans they didn’t want.

The Deal: Any Plan, $15/Month

If you truly want to save money in wireless (and you should want to), the new Mint Mobile promotion is really hard to beat. Mint Mobile is currently offering their 50% off plan deal, which gets you onto their Unlimited plan for $15 per month.

To be clear, all of Mint’s plans are $15/month right now, so the breakdown looks like this:

6GB Plan – $15/mo

– $15/mo 17GB Plan – $15/mo (Normally $20/mo)

– $15/mo (Normally $20/mo) 23GB Plan – $15/mo (Normally $25/mo)

– $15/mo (Normally $25/mo) Unlimited Plan – $15/mo (Normally $30/mo)

Because Mint Mobile is really going for it with this promo, the prices are $15/mo for any length of time. You could sign-up for 3-month, 6-month, or 12-month plans and the price ends up being $15/mo.

The Catch: What You Need to Know

Mint Mobile makes this all super simple and doesn’t really hide any secrets from you. The biggest catch with their plans is that you have to prepay for a specific number of months. You can’t just sign-up and pay for 1 month and then decide to continue on. However, the plans are so cheap, I don’t think you’ll mind.

What that looks like is an upfront payment for 3-month, 6-month, or 12-month plans. Out of pocket, you would pay $45, $90, or $180 today to lock in the price. Obviously, you aren’t paying $15 today, but the average per month comes down to that $15/mo price.

Other things you need to know:

T-Mobile’s network : Since T-Mobile owns Mint Mobile, you get to use their network when you sign-up. I’d argue that T-Mobile has the best network in the US right now, so this is actually a major benefit.

: Since T-Mobile owns Mint Mobile, you get to use their network when you sign-up. I’d argue that T-Mobile has the best network in the US right now, so this is actually a major benefit. Unlimited plan features : Should you choose the Unlimited plan, you’ll get unlimited data, mobile hotspot included (it uses your unlimited data), free calling to Mexico/Canada/UK, and unlimited talk and text.

: Should you choose the Unlimited plan, you’ll get unlimited data, mobile hotspot included (it uses your unlimited data), free calling to Mexico/Canada/UK, and unlimited talk and text. Unlimited data throttled at 50GB : While the plan is technically “unlimited,” you know that there are always limits in this industry. Mint Mobile has currently set their Unlimited plan at a 50GB data cap, where they may throttle your speeds during a billing cycle if you use more than that.

: While the plan is technically “unlimited,” you know that there are always limits in this industry. Mint Mobile has currently set their Unlimited plan at a 50GB data cap, where they may throttle your speeds during a billing cycle if you use more than that. No retail stores, eSIM access: When you sign-up with Mint Mobile, you do so via their mobile app on Android or iOS. There isn’t a physical store for you to walk into, so everything is done via app. When you choose a plan, you simply activate through the app and then an eSIM downloads to your phone to give you service within a few minutes.

And that’s it.

I used Mint Mobile for almost all of the past year and had zero complaints. It saved me a ton of money and still gave me access to T-Mobile’s excellent network. I’m now with Visible, but my reason there isn’t one most people will run into. Mint Mobile didn’t like the fact that I switched phones on a weekly basis, while Visible doesn’t care. For normal people, this shouldn’t be an issue. I would still be with Mint if not for my weird circumstance.

Sign-up for Mint Mobile