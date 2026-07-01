Samsung recently wiped its Instagram feeds, but now the company is posting again, teasing its upcoming foldables. The company is going hard on the “new shape” for Galaxy Z Fold 8, which will be the wide body foldable that we’ve seen already quite a few times.

We have gone ahead and linked to a few of the videos that Samsung crossposted to YouTube. They’re cute.

Again, if you want to see what the phone looks like, here you go.

Squeegee

Puzzle

Chocolate

For a look at all of the teasers, check the @SamsungMobile account or view the YouTube page.