T-Mobile notified long-time customers today that they were being forced off of their plans and onto plans that could increase prices by as much as $6 per line per month. As you can imagine, the news isn’t being taken positively.

According to early reports, we’re seeing the majority of customers on either Magenta or ONE plans receiving notifications about the forced migration to a newer, more expensive plan. There are at least a few customers on Simple Choice who received the same notifications.

Text messages and emails were sent this morning to notify customers of the change. The messages all read pretty familiar, saying the following:

“T-Mobile: Starting 7/13/26, your current phone plan is being retired, and you will transition to a modern plan with enhanced features. Phone lines increase up to $6 per line per month. Rest assured, you’ll keep your current benefits, plus we’re adding more benefits and improved service experiences. Moving forward, you also get our 5-Year Price Guarantee.”

The plans that the majority of people are being moved to are T-Mobile’s current Experience plans that are comparable to their old plan. At least one reddit thread (likely a T-Mo rep), says that the plan level for most people is Experience More. This plan has unlimited premium data, 60GB hotspot, free ad-supported Netflix, 15GB data in Canada/Mexico, and the 5-year price guarantee.

I’d refer you to a page that explains everything, but T-Mobile has not made the page public yet (here) and is hiding it behind a login for customers. They do this often when they increase prices or move customers around.

You’ll have to let us know if you received notification and how much your bill will increase by. At $6 per line per month, these aren’t small increases for some customers.

UPDATE: Below is the official statement on the news from T-Mobile.

We’re retiring our oldest plans, some of which were built nearly 15 years ago – in the 3G and 4G eras, and well before our 5G network was fully deployed. Customers will transition to modern plans that provide access to America’s best wireless technology, enhanced features and a 5-year price guarantee for peace of mind. Some customers will see no change to their monthly bill, while some will see a modest adjustment. Every customer moved to a new plan will keep their current benefits while gaining improvements in network and service experiences.

Cheers DimStyle!