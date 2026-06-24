As consumers in the year 2026, most of us understand that price manipulation is a part of the discount game, especially around a big shopping sale. Whether it’s Black Friday or Amazon’s Prime Day week, many consumers are aware that the discounts we see might look extra juicy during the sale, potentially in a misleading way.

Again, I know that a good number of you get how this works. Prior to a big deal going live, it is not uncommon for a company to raise the price, only to then discount it and claim a big discount has arrived.

That said, I couldn’t hold back from pointing out how misleading the Anker SOLIX battery deals during this Prime Day week are. Like, Amazon and Anker are just lying – on a ridiculous level – to you about the level of discount you are getting.

As an example, the Anker SOLIX S2000 portable power station is listed at Amazon with a whopping 50% off discount. The Amazon page says it carries a retail price of $1,199 and has been discounted to $599 for as a Prime Day Deal.

This is a lie.

You know how I know it’s a lie? Because on Anker’s own site, this device does not cost $1,199. In fact, it costs $679.99 on most days. However, because it’s the Prime Day sale week, they’ve discounted it by $80 to that same $599 that the Amazon listing says is a 50% price.

We know the true price of this is $679.99, because Anker started selling this device under pre-order at the end of May/early June and it was priced at $679.99 then. You can see the archive of the page here.

Also, when we talk about companies increasing prices prior to a sale, so that they can pitch you on a huge discount when they drop the price again, this is about as blatant and absurd as I’ve seen that. Look at the price history of this device on Amazon below.

When it first launched on Amazon, they set the price at the $1,199 price point to establish history. This allows them to then discount it, even to its normal price of $679.99 and claim it is seeing a massive price cut. Since most people on Amazon won’t go check Anker’s site to compare, they’ll believe every second of this.

And the history shows that they do this often! They have increased the price 3 times to $1,199 in the month this device launched, only to then drop the price back to $679.99. For Prime Day week, they’ve taken that deal a step further to this new $599.99 price.

This isn’t the only product they are doing this with either. The SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 power station is listed on Amazon with a 47% discount that drops it from $1,499 to $799.99. You want to know the official retail price of this device by Anker? It’s f*cking $799.99. The Prime Day deal on this product ISN’T EVEN A DEAL. Seriously, if you bought this product from Amazon today, you would be paying full price while the listing made you believe you just saved $700.

If you buy it directly from Anker, they will give you a deal, as they’ve discounted it by $100 to $699.99.

Want to see another ridiculous lie? The SOLIX F2000 portable power station is listed on Amazon with a massive 62% discount that sees the device drop from $1,999 down to $749.99. The actual retail price of this thing is $899, so this is only a $150 discount. Insanity.

I’m picking on Anker here because these Amazon Prime Day sales on their products always look like this, but there are likely so many others doing the same. What you should do to be better informed if you shop a lot on Amazon, is install a price tracker extension in Chrome and see for yourself if you are actually saving any money. Clearly, the actual Amazon listing can’t always be trusted to tell the truth.

Happy shopping, Prime Day deal hunters.