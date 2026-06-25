One of the biggest surprises of the year is the Nothing Phone 4a Pro, a mid-range offering from the London-based tech company that delivered well above its price. For Amazon’s Prime Day event, you can score one with an $90 off discount.

To recap our Nothing Phone 4a Pro review a bit, I’ll just point out how much we enjoyed the massive display, the thoughtful software that is as good as Google’s Pixel software, the unique design that gives the device personality, the lovely haptics, a camera that can keep up, and battery life that delivers. There is so much fun in this phones that I just want everyone to at least be able to experience it on some level.

The Phone 4a Pro from Nothing typically starts at $499, which gets you 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. If you think you’ll need more storage and RAM, there is a $599 model with 256GB and 12GB of each.

For this sale, both versions of the phone are discounted. The 8GB-128GB model is $80 off, so you are looking at a price of $419. For the 12GB-256GB model, the full $90 off discount applies and gets you the phone for $509.

You have a couple of options for this deal. Amazon only has the more expensive $509 model, so we have a link below that takes you to that. If you’d like the $419 version, both Best Buy and Nothing’s stores have it in stock.

Amazon | Best Buy | Nothing