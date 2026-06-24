Available in 65 airports nationwide, TSA’s PreCheck Touchless ID program aims to make getting through security a bit less of a hassle. Of course, it’s not without its own pain points. The current issue is that travelers have to manually upload passport information for each airline (there are currently 100 participating airlines). Google Wallet is here to solve that.

Google Wallet is rolling out integration for the program over the coming weeks. Once available to you, your flight information and PreCheck status are all within Google Wallet, allowing you to simply unlock via a biometric scan, then pass through the checkpoint.

Here is the complete set of instructions from Google on setting up your TSA PreCheck Touchless ID.

Set up TSA PreCheck Touchless ID Add a digital ID: Create an ID pass using your passport information in Google Wallet if you haven’t already done so. Check in: Check in for your flight as usual and save your boarding pass to Google Wallet. Opt in: If you’re eligible, you’ll see a “Get started” button on your boarding pass, which will direct you to the TSA enrollment page. Give the green light: Agree to securely share your ID pass and the boarding pass for your upcoming trip with the TSA. Look for the badge: Once the TSA confirms your enrollment, a TSA PreCheck Touchless ID indicator will appear on your Google Wallet boarding pass, meaning you’re ready to use the express TSA PreCheck Touchless ID line at the airport.

Google didn’t provide a specific timeline for all users, but the rollout has begun. That’s promising!

Anything that allows me to deal with TSA agents less is a win in my book. I’m taking my jacket off, chill out, dude!

// Google