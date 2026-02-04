In February of last year, Amazon launched Alexa+ in early access, its generative AI-powered assistant. This week, Alexa+ is now available to all users in the US. What’s even better, it’s completely free to Prime members.

What to do with Alexa+: Alexa+ is designed to complete tasks that most other AI services offer, but it’s specific in the sense that people invested into the Amazon ecosystem of services and smart home devices can benefit more greatly. For example, Alexa+ can order takeout, find restaurants and book reservations, book a ride, schedule home repairs, as well as automate smart home services. Alexa+ ties in nicely to the Ring ecosystem, with one example being the alerting of unusual patterns around your home.

If you have Ring, Echo, or Fire TV devices then the upgrade seems like a no brainer.

How to get started: Prime members can start using Alexa+ by saying, “Alexa, upgrade to Alexa+” or by logging into their Amazon account at Alexa.com. Alexa+ is priced at $20/mo, but again, it’s free to Prime members. Non-Prime members can access a free tier of the assistant via the Alexa app or at Alexa.com.

Have you used Alexa+ yet? Is it worth dabbling in?

// Amazon