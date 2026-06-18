As a long-time Telegram user, I can’t tell you how disappointed I was years ago when I installed the app for the first time and went looking for the companion Wear OS app only to discover that there wasn’t one. For an app that receives as much support as this one does, not having a smartwatch companion app never made any sense.

This week, Telegram surprised us all by announcing that they have introduced new apps on both Wear OS and Apple Watch.

These appear to be feature-packed apps too. In a blog post, Telegram says you can expect the following from your wrist:

Send text and voice messages

Listen to voice messages

View media and video messages

Read long messages

Preview locations

Send stickers

Manage your chats

If you happen to use Telegram, head over to Google Play to install on your watch.

Google Play Link: Telegram