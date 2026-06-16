If you are confused by this post, I understand why you might be. Last week, Verizon slipped up and said that Wear OS 7 updates were ready to rollout to the Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Watch 4 on June 9. Of course, that never happened and we assumed Verizon was early.

Today, Google made the Wear OS 7 update for Pixel Watch official and said it is now rolling out.

The Wear OS 7 update, for those who missed the announcement back at Google I/O, is a very big update. Google has included several major changes to it, including a new UI design, Gemini Intelligence, Live Updates, longer battery life, custom widgets and sunsetting of Tiles, and better controls over connected devices.

What’s Inside Wear OS 7

Live Updates: Wear OS 7 introduces Live Updates from supported applications and services. For example, you can track ongoing sports scores, food orders, or workout progress all in real time.

Improved Connected Device Control: Google explains that Wear OS 7 has been built from the ground up to work better with your connected devices, including earbuds and the company’s upcoming smart eyewear platform (Android XR) that launches later this year.

As an example, if you snap a photo with your smart glasses, a preview of the photo will appear on your connected Wear OS 7 smartwatch. The OS also makes managing media across devices easier from the wrist. You can control what’s playing on your headphones and smart speakers, or even switch audio from one device to another using the new media output switcher.

Gemini Intelligence: Select Wear OS 7 devices will receive Gemini Intelligence features later this year. With this, users can access Create My Widget, allowing for creation of custom dashboards using natural language. This also allows for multi-step app automation, a feature that was showcased during Google I/O.

Improved Battery Life: Google says that Wear OS 6 watches getting updated to Wear OS 7 can expect battery improvements of up to 10% thanks to “deep, system-level power optimizations.”

Wear OS 7 is now rolling out to supported devices.

UPDATE: The new builds to be on the lookout for are–

Pixel Watch (LTE): CP2A.260603.001

Pixel Watch (BTWifi): CP2A.260603.001.S1

READ: June Pixel Drop features | Android 17 update arriving now

// Google