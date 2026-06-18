Google released a major update to the Google Health app today as it works quickly to introduce missing features, fix as many bugs as it can, and hopefully turn all of the negative reactions they received out of the gate back to positive.

The new Google Health v5.02 update is arriving now on both iOS and Android. There are at least 13 noteworthy changes provided by Google. The massive changelog touches on the Today Tab, Health Tab, fitness and activity tracking, sleep, nutrition, and logs from 3rd party apps.

I’ll let you dive into the full list of changes, but some things that stick out to me are a new expanded metrics view on the top of the Today tab. You can now select an “Expanded view” to see more up there without having to swipe between pages. Google is also letting you re-order metrics by replacing them rather than having to delete everything and starting over.

In Sleep, the Restlessness bar is now closer to your sleep stages graph, recorded naps are easier to find (on Android), and you can fully delete sleep sessions.

Google has added back hourly activity tracking, with a chart to show your progress. Food searching speed is improved too, macro estimations are now displayed, there’s a Nutrition tile update on the Today tab, and you should find that dealing with data from 3rd party apps is much easier to deal with.

Again, this is a big update that you should grab right away.

Google Health Apps: Google Play | App Store

Today Tab Updates More metrics on Today : You can now expand your focus metrics dashboard on the Today tab to see more metrics without having to swipe right or visit another tab. Tap the pencil icon and then select “Expanded view” to see more metrics on Today.

: You can now expand your focus metrics dashboard on the Today tab to see more metrics without having to swipe right or visit another tab. Tap the pencil icon and then select “Expanded view” to see more metrics on Today. Easier re-ordering of your metrics on Today: We’ve made it easier to change the order of your metrics on Today. In Edit mode (tap the pencil icon), you can now tap a metric and then select the metric you want to replace it. Health Tab Updates Easier re-ordering of Key Metrics (Android only): We’ve also made it easier to change the order of your metrics in the Key Metrics section of the Health tab. You can now drag and drop to re-arrange your charts. Tap Customize, long press on the chart you want to move, and then drag it to your desired location. Available on Android in 5.02. Coming soon to iOS in our next release (5.03). Sleep Updates Restlessness Updates : The Restlessness bar is now closer to your sleep stages graph, so you can better see Restlessness and Awake data together. We’ve also improved minor awake moments detection, with more improvements to follow.

: The Restlessness bar is now closer to your sleep stages graph, so you can better see Restlessness and Awake data together. We’ve also improved minor awake moments detection, with more improvements to follow. Naps (Android only) : Recorded naps are now easier to find and view over time. You can now see your naps on separate tabs in your daily Sleep Score view. Coming soon to iOS in our next release (5.03)

: Recorded naps are now easier to find and view over time. You can now see your naps on separate tabs in your daily Sleep Score view. Coming soon to iOS in our next release (5.03) Deleting sleep sessions : Deleting sleep sessions is fully supported.

: Deleting sleep sessions is fully supported. Editing sleep sessions: We’ve fixed an issue where some users could not edit their sleep sessions. Fitness and Activity Updates Hourly Activity : Hourly activity is back. See charts for your hourly activity (step goal per hour) in the Today and Health tabs. Use the pencil icon on Today or “Customize” on Health to add Hourly activity to your dashboards.

: Hourly activity is back. See charts for your hourly activity (step goal per hour) in the Today and Health tabs. Use the pencil icon on Today or “Customize” on Health to add Hourly activity to your dashboards. Bug fixes and stability improvements : We’ve fixed issues with exercise summaries including: Steps and distance being incorrectly reported as 0 for certain manually logged activities. Automatically detected bike rides reporting low distances when they shouldn’t (distance reporting for automatically detected bike rides is not currently supported).

: We’ve fixed issues with exercise summaries including: Nutrition Updates Food Search : Improved speed in search results on both Android and iOS. Results now show serving units and calories on Android. Coming soon to iOS.

: Improved speed in search results on both Android and iOS. Results now show serving units and calories on Android. Coming soon to iOS. Estimated macros when logging : Macronutrient estimations are now displayed on the main logging page, so you can preview them before completing your log.

: Macronutrient estimations are now displayed on the main logging page, so you can preview them before completing your log. Today tile updates: The Nutrition tile on the Today has been updated to include calorie intake (top number) and calories remaining (bottom number), replacing the previous metrics which focused on net calories. Managing Logs from Partner Apps You can now delete individual exercise sessions, food logs, and weight logs synced from other apps directly in the Google Health app without having to visit Privacy Center. In the Google Health app, tap on the session or log you want to delete and then either the three-dot or the trash can icon. If the session or log was imported from Health Connect or Apple Health, you’ll be directed to the respective platform to complete the deletion. Note: this will delete the record from that platform too. If the session or log was imported from a direct integration, you’ll be able to complete the deletion in Google Health.

In the future, you’ll be able to delete sessions or logs imported from Health Connect or Apple Health in Google Health without having to also delete them from Health Connect or Apple Health.

// Google