At the mid-way point of 2026, Verizon has finally launched its new Simplicity plan, giving customers a value option that is simple and quite affordable. They’ve paired this alongside their myPlan offerings, so customers now have a wide range of choices over unlimited data.

Our previous guide for Verizon’s best unlimited plan is now outdated because of the new plan, so it’s time for an update. Let’s dive into the best Verizon plan you can find in 2026.

Simplicity Plan Overview: $30 or $45 for unlimited

A few weeks back, Verizon introduced their new Simplicity plan as the option to entice customers to switch to Verizon from T-Mobile and AT&T. It carries a ridiculously low switcher price, but it’s also an affordable option for current customers with its bare bones set of features.

For a limited time, if you switch from another carrier, Verizon Simplicity costs just $30 per month per line. If you are a current customer, it costs $45 per month per line.

We’ve talked heavily about the new Verizon Simplicity plan through several posts at this point. We provided you an initial breakdown, shared several secrets about the plan, and made sure you knew that Verizon’s myPlan options are still there if Simplicity doesn’t meet your needs.

As a Simplicity subscriber, you get unlimited access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, which is their fastest and best. You also get 10GB of hotspot each month, unlimited talk and text, 720p streaming, roaming in Canada and Mexico, satellite texting, and Call Filter and Verizon Family. You can also get up to 50% off your connected watch or tablet plan.

The Simplicity plan does not offer device promotions. If you choose Simplicity, you can bring your own phone if you have one, finance one with Verizon for up to 4 years, finance through their Simplicity Plus or Pro programs, or pay full retail.

Instead of giving you “free” phones with trade-ins or by way of bill credits, the Simplicity plan gives you a lower phone plan rate and then device financing with programs that could at least let you upgrade more often. However, there are no device promos at this time – there are no “free” phones with Simplicity.

Verizon is offering Simplicity Plus and Simplicity Pro financing options. These programs cost more than standard financing, but by paying more than you would for the phone alone, these financing options let you upgrade within a year or sooner.

Overall, Simplicity gives you the most straight-forward plan pricing, but it does not include the typical phone and upgrade promotions you might be used to. If you choose Simplicity, you are taking on the cheaper plan rate and then you’ll need to figure out a phone separately or bring your own.

myPlan Overview: More options, more money

Verizon myPlan set of postpaid plans (the top plans that will get you deals on phones) includes Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Welcome. If you only need a single line, prices for these (in order) are $85, $70, and $55 per month (plus taxes and fees). If you need 4 lines, current promotions get you these for $55, $40, or $25 per line per month.

These are your standard wireless unlimited plans that you have seen and subscribed to various times over the years. Each plan has a different set of features, with different amounts of “unlimited” data, but the Ultimate and Plus options give you access to Verizon’s best network, hotspot, international use, and discounts on other devices, like a connected watch or tablet. The Welcome plan is a base-level plan that only includes limited access to Verizon’s lowest-tier network.

The myPlan set of plans still gets you device promotions and discounts, so that means you can get “free” phones or heavily discounted phones via promotions or trade-ins. These are the standard plans that have given you phones over the years as a part of their monthly fees, so that you don’t have to pay full price for the newest Pixel, Samsung, or iPhone. Of course, you plan price is likely to cost more, especially on the higher tier plans.

Overall, myPlan is what you likely already think of from a wireless unlimited plan. The plan might cost more, but it does get you phone upgrades and more choice over how your plan is setup.

Simplicity vs. myPlan: Feature comparison

When it comes to picking Simplicity or myPlan, you can start to make this decision by comparing all of their features. in the table below, you’ll see how Simplicity stacks up to Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Ultimate.

Simplicity

Plan Unlimited

Welcome Unlimited

Plus Unlimited

Ultimate Network:



5G Ultra Wideband (Full Speed) Network:



5G / 5G Ultra Wideband (Capped at 25Mbps) Network:



5G Ultra Wideband (Full Speed) Network:



5G Ultra Wideband (Full Speed) Data Limit:



High priority up to 500GB, then 4 Mbps Data Limit:



Data up to 500GB, then 4 Mbps Data Limit:



Unlimited premium network data Data Limit:



Unlimited premium network data Hotspot:



10GB high-speed (then 1Mbps) Hotspot:



None Hotspot:



30GB high-speed (then 3Mbps on UWB / 600Kbps on LTE) Hotspot:



200GB high-speed (then 6Mbps) Streaming:



720p HD Streaming:



480p SD Streaming:



720p on 5G / 4K UHD on 5G UWB Streaming:



1080p on 5G / 4K UHD on 5G UWB Device promos & upgrades:



None (BYOD, retail financing, or Flex Upgrade plans) Device promos & upgrades:



Phone upgrade promos Device promos & upgrades:



Phone upgrade promos Device promos & upgrades:



Phone upgrade promos Connected devices:



Full price add-ons Connected devices:



Full price add-ons Connected devices:



50% off one tablet or smartwatch line Connected devices:



50% off two tablet or smartwatch lines International:



Mexico/Canada talk & text + satellite texting International:



Mexico/Canada talk, text, & data (2GB/day high-speed) International:



Mexico/Canada talk, text, & data (2GB/day high-speed) International:



Full international roaming (15GB high-speed data/mo in 210+ countries) Perk add-ons:



Eligible for Add-on Perks Perk add-ons:



Eligible for Add-on Perks Perk add-ons:



Eligible for Add-on Perks Perk add-ons:



Eligible for Add-on Perks



Includes Identity Secure & Verizon Family Plus

What is Verizon’s best unlimited plan in 2026?

This is not the easiest question to answer because the decision comes down to a couple of things: how many lines do you need and do you need (or want) phone promotions?

We ran through an extensive breakdown of Verizon Simplicity vs. myPlan where we talk through this situation about the number of lines needed and which plan makes the most sense, especially if upgrades are important. I highly recommend reading through that to get all of the dirty details on why we ended up where we did.

But to keep this short, here is where we landed on the best Verizon plan:

For those only needing 1-2 lines, Simplicity is going to be the best value .

. If you need 3-4 lines (or more), this is where myPlan may end up being the better deal .

. If you want device promotions or “free” phones and trade-in deals, you’ll want to go with myPlan, since Simplicity does not have those.

Shop Verizon Plans: Simplicity | myPlan