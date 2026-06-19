Samsung recently began pushing out the May security patch to its latest Galaxy Watch models. This week, it’s now sending the update out to the rest of the family, back to the Galaxy Watch 4 lineup.

In total, twelve models of Galaxy Watch are getting the update. Each changelog is the same, stating that, “The current software update provides the most up to date Android security patches for your device.”

Below you can see the latest build numbers, helping ensure you’re on the latest and greatest.

Watch 4 : R865USQS2JZE1 (40mm) R875USQS2JZE1 (44mm)

: Watch 4 Classic : R885USQS2JZE1 (42mm) R895USQS2JZE1 (46mm)

: Watch 5 : R905USQS2DZE1 (40mm) R915USQS2DZE1 (44mm)

: Watch 5 Pro : R925USQS2DZE1 (45mm)

: R925USQS2DZE1 (45mm) Watch 6 : R935USQS2CZE1 (40mm) R945USQS2CZE1 (44mm)

: Watch 6 Classic : R955USQS2CZE1 (43mm) R965USQS2CZE1 (47mm)

: Watch FE: R866USQS2BZE1

Go snag ’em!

// Verizon