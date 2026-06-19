buffal066 – “Updated Tuesday. Last night (Wed night) was probably the first night in weeks that I didn’t go to bed on battery saver. Totally anecdotal at this point, but hoping battery life is indeed better. That’s my only complaint over the past few weeks, everything else was great and seems to still be in the up and up.”

Sajid Iftikhar – “Smooth and fast now. Little improvement in battery life.”

Timothy Chace – “Nothing burger. I remember when it used to matter with an OS upgrade.”

Steve – “Finally. The freeze doom loop has ceased on my Pixel 8 Pro. It was a nightmare for about 3 weeks. Actually bought a backup Galaxy phone at Walmart. It was sheer torture.”

Matthew Pilon – “No lie, I thought it was just the monthly update. When it was done I didn’t notice any differences.”

Nando Icu Rn Davila – “Absolutely did not notice any difference. And still looks the same as it always does.”

Jeffrey – “This update, for me, is more lip gloss. Many of the new AI features are not available on my Pixel 8 Pro. I get that there may be hardware restrictions. I do like the app bubbles, but the only thing I was waiting for is AirDrop compatibility which in now on the Pixel 8a, but not on my Pixel 8 Pro or the Pixel 8.”

Mark D. McConnell-Bailey – “Besides having to turn off AI and other extraneous security stupidity, it’s a decent version. No real problems yet.”

Foisal – “Smooth and fast. The battery charge is very fast now then [Android] 16.”

Livinitwarrior – “Unimpressed. Seemed like a minimal Pixel Drop.”