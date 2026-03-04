You Should Get This Pixel 10 Pro for $400 Off

One of the best Pixel 10 Pro deals we’ve seen has arrived as a targeted promo through Google Play. Select users can receive $400 off the Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL, or they can take a big chunk out of the price of the Pixel Watch 4, Fitbit Charge 6, or Pixel 10a if those Pro models aren’t needed.

With a $400 off discount, a Pixel 10 Pro could be yours for just $599. A Pixel 10 Pro XL would drop to $799. You could also take $100 off the brand new Pixel 10a, which would drop its starting price to $399. You won’t find a better price on any of these phones. These are discounts that we don’t see often.

This targeted Google Play offer can be found by opening Google Play on your phone, heading into the “You” tab, and then tapping on your Play Points box at the top. This should take you to the Play Points page with tabs for Earn, Use, and Perks. Tap into Perks and you may see this “Get up to $400 off select Google devices” offer.

As you can see above, tapping that promo gives you the “Select your offer” page, where you get to choose which device you want a discount on. Just be aware that once you “Claim” an offer, you can’t change your mind and switch the discount to a different device. The offer also states that you need to “Redeem your discount code before 3/11/206,” so don’t hesitate to make this happen.

If you go with the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL offer, you’ll claim it and then head to the Google Store where the code should auto-apply at checkout. If you don’t have time to place an order today, the offer will remain claimed in your Play Points area. Revisiting the page above will give you a promo code to use before that March 11 expiration.

After looking through the terms, Google hasn’t made it that clear about who qualifies for this offer. It only says “This offer is available to select participants based on past Play activities, which may include purchase histories.”

Go check to see if you have it!