Netflix, a year after rising prices, is doing it again. Insert that deranged Goofy meme here.

Here’s the breakdown for those in the US.

Standard w/ Ads: $8.99.mo (up from $7.99)

Standard no ads: $19.99 (up from $17.99)

Premium: $26.99 (up from $24.99)

As you can see, all plans are getting either a $1 or $2 price increase monthly.

In a statement sent to Variety, Netflix says, “Our approach remains the same: We continue offering a range of prices and plans to meet a variety of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members we are updating our prices to enable us to reinvest in quality entertainment and improve their experience by updating our prices.”

New members who sign up will see these new prices immediately. Those on existing plans, you’ll see the change happen within the coming weeks and it will be reflected in your bill.

Awesome.

// Variety