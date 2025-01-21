Netflix Raises Prices Again

Netflix announced today that it is raising prices on all of its plans in the US. The news comes alongside the streaming giant’s quarterly earning numbers, where they reported record subscription adds, a 16% growth in revenue for the year, and operating income that exceeded $10B for the first time in their history. Again, Netflix set a whole bunch of records this past year and quarter and are now raising prices on you.

The new prices look as follows and are already live today:

Standard with ads : $7.99/mo (up from $6.99)

: $7.99/mo (up from $6.99) Standard without ads : $17.99/mo (up from $15.49)

: $17.99/mo (up from $15.49) Premium: $24.99/mo (up from $22.99)

The last Netflix price increase came in October 2023, so I guess we were due to see them go up again? I say that as a question because we’re so used to streaming companies increasing prices that I actually can’t believe it has been more than a year since they last did it.

// Netflix