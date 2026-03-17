Hoping to score a Galaxy Z TriFold in an upcoming restock? That’s unlikely to happen, as the company has confirmed its intent to discontinue the device across the globe.

Specifics as to why are unclear, though, any guess having to do with rising costs of production and consumer affordability are probably in the ballpark of the truth.

Confirming to Bloomberg, a Samsung spokesperson says that it will begin the discontinuation process by halting sales in the company’s home market of South Korea, then discontinue sales in the US once remaining inventory is fully cleared.

As for how to find that last bit of inventory, your best chance is at a Samsung Experience store, which are sprinkled across the US. You will not find it for sale on Samsung’s website.

Bummer.

// Bloomberg