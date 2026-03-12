Google Maps is receiving a new Gemini-powered function that should help you find exactly what you’re looking for anywhere in the country.

Called Ask Maps, it’s a new conversational experience powered by AI. Utilizing the millions upon millions of existing businesses and user reviews, Gemini will be able to provide you pinpoint information and guidance to exactly what you’re looking.

For example, you can ask, “Is there a public tennis court with lights on that I can play at tonight?” Before this change, you’d be wading through countless listings and reviews to find the information you need. Now, Google makes it as easy as asking a simple question.

If you’re planning a whole trip, just ask: “I’m headed to the Grand Canyon, Horseshoe Bend and Coral Dunes — any recommended stops along the way?” Ask Maps will then provide directions, ETAs, and “insider tips” from actual users, “like how to find a hidden hiking trail or get a free entry ticket.”

Ask Maps starts rolling out now in the US and India on Android and iOS, with desktop coming soon.

// Google