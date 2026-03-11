Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Watch 3 Are So Cheap Right Now

It’s a great week to buy a Pixel Watch if you’ve been waiting for the two most recent models to reach rock bottom prices. Both the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Watch 3 have some of their biggest discounts ever.

The newer Pixel Watch 4 (our review) is a full $60 off, giving it a starting price $289.99. That’s the 41mm WiFi model, but you’ll also find the 45mm WiFi model with the same discount a starting price of $339.99. The only LTE model I’m seeing with the discount is the smaller 41mm at $389.99 ($60 off).

For the last-generation Pixel Watch 3 (our review), you are looking at $80 discounts on all models and sizes. With that massive discount on top of the already-reduced permanent price, you can get a Pixel Watch 3 (WiFi, 41mm) for as little as $169.99. Like, why are you not buying this thing? The rest of the line-up with $80 discounts comes out at $219.99 (WiFi, 45mm), $269.99 (LTE, 41mm), and $319.99 (LTE, 45mm). Those are incredible prices.

We don’t know how long these discounts will last or how much stock is remaining at these prices, so jump through those links below.

Amazon Links: Pixel Watch 4 | Pixel Watch 3